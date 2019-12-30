Iran Oman trade volume reached $1.168 billion

"Oman is a good base for re-exporting Iranian goods, and the economic relationship with the country should be growing day-by-day," said Head of the Iran-Oman Joint Chamber of Commerce Mohsen Zarabi.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran can take advantage of the International Agreements (FTA) that Oman has with 15 Arab countries, Africa, Singapore, the US, and Europe, To export to these countries with zero tariff," said Zarabi at a conference on introducing Oman's business and investment opportunities in Arak on Monday.

He said that Oman is a country of five million people, of which 51 percent are Omani and 49 percent foreign, and the country has had a good relationship with the Islamic Republic of Iran in the past and has been with the Iranian government and nation in all crises.

"Given the capacity available, it is possible that the share of exports to Oman may increase by 10 percent, and the governments of the two countries are planning to increase the volume of economic transactions between Iran and Oman to $5 billion in the next three years," Zarabi said.

