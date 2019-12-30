Iranian short film to be screened in Max Ophüls Film Festival

Max Ophüls Film Festival is among the most outstanding festival in Europe, whose 41st edition is to be held this year. The Festival started in 1979 to commemorate the German director Max Ophüls (1957-1902) in his birthplace Saarbrücken.

"Arezou", which is a joint production of ARTE and SWR, had already been screened at the competition program of the 53rd edition of the Hof International Film Festival in Germany.

The event is to be held on January 20-26, 2020. The festival is for German Language movies, or the movies made by directors in German speaking countries, i.e. Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

