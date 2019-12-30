Zarif, Lavrov discuss wide range of issues

The two diplomats are due to hold a joint press conference at the end of the meeting .

Zarif arrived in Moscow late on Sunday at the head of a high-ranking delegation for talks with his Russian counterpart and other senior officials.

He was welcomed in Vnukovo Airport by Deputy Head of Russian Foreign Ministry' Asia Department Maxim Baranov and a number of Iranian officials, including Iran's Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali.

Deputy foreign minister for political affairs, Abbas Araghchi, and Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi are accompanying Zarif to Moscow.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the Syrian crisis and the Persian Gulf situation are among other topics to be discussed by the two foreign ministers.

This is Zarif's 28th visit to Russia in the past six and a half years, which is a sign of close ties between Tehran and Moscow.

Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali was also present in the meeting

