Iran Navy cmdr visits Chinese, Russian destroyers operation

The visit took place at the invitation of Chinese and Russian captains and at the end of Iran-Russia-China joint military drills.

Meanwhile, the three-state Navy Commanders held a meeting to review aspects of the maneuver.

The four-day three-nation Navy exercises with participation of Iran, Russia and China began in the north Indian Ocean and Sea of Oman on December 27.

The joint military war game was aimed to share experiences in the fight against terrorism and sea piracy.

About a month ago, Khanzadi had declared that several other maneuvers will be carried out after this one which are all considered as exercise for the upcoming Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) conference in late February to boost convergence among naval forces in order to beef up security in the north Indian Ocean with the help of all regional forces.

