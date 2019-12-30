Iran raps US military aggression on Iraq

Mousavi urged the US to respect independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iraq and to stop intervention in the internal affairs of the country.

He also pointed to US false claims on fighting terrorism, saying recent attacks once again proved US lies in confronting ISIS terrorists.

US has targeted the positions of forces which have inflicted heavy damages to Daesh terrorists, he noted.

US showed its firm support of terrorism and its lack of attention to independence and sovereignty of countries, Mousavi said.

He advised the US to admit responsibility of the consequences of aggression on sovereign state of Iraq.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he described presence of foreign forces in region as root-cause of insecurity, tensions and crisis, saying US should stop its occupying presence.

Mousavi expressed Iran's support for the Iraqi independence, territorial integrity and national sovereignty.

He also sympathized with families of the victims of the US deadly air raids.

