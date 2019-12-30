Rouhani blames US "Economic War" for unsatisfactory economic situation

He added that the high inflation that gained momentum last year was controlled in spring, and that the creating jobs has been good in spring and summer, which shows there has been growth in the domestic products as well.

Rouhani said that the leaders of the world and the US close friends told him that they believe the US made a mistake by opting out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, and the US failed in its maximum pressure on Iran as well.



The US believed that by maximum pressure they will bring about riots in a couple of months and the people will roll out the red carpet for the foreigners, President Rouhani said.

Rouhani said that if Iran had started the war, it would now be under question as to why it opted out of its JCPOA commitments.

He said that the Iranian people are bravely exercising resistance to the US Economic War.

The enemy though if they impede Iran's oil sale, the income of the country will be hurt, but all the Iranian industrialists and craftsmen tried their best to make good on the oil revenues, President Rouhani said.

The President said that about 20% of the income comes from petrochemical products, and that petrochemical products will reach 100 million tons but the end of his term of office, which means twice as much as he initiated his term in office.

He said that the government has paved the way for another growth in a couple of years, boosting the production to 130 million tons, which means Iran, that is second in petrochemical output, will rise to be the first producer in the region.

Rouhani said all these mean that Iran has been successful even under sanctions.

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish