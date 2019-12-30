Iranian researcher among world top one percent scientists

ISC announces the latest ranking of top universities among the most effective universities every year, head of Zanjan University for public relations Sepehri said.

Scientists' works are the criterion for choosing top researchers, he added.

Islamic World Science Citation Database is a citation index established by the Iranian Ministry of Science, Research and Technology after it was approved by the Organisation of the Islamic Cooperation. It only indexes journals from the Muslim World.

