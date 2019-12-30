Dec 30, 2019, 11:42 AM
Isfahan hosts 14th Fajr Int'l poetry festival

Tehran, Dec 30, IRNA – Isfahan city hosts the 14th Fajr International poetry festival on January 2, 2020.

Mehdi Ghazeli, executive secretary of the 14th Fajr International Poetry Festival  said on Sunday that this year as well as previous years, the opening ceremony will be attended by poets of different literary circles.
He added that in addition to Saeed Biabanki, the secretary of the 14th Fajr International Poetry Festival, Mohammad Ali Bahmani, Parviz Beigi Habib Abadi, Abdol Jabar Kakaee, Ismail Amini, Mahmoud Akramifar, Mohammad Kazem Kazem, Behzad Behzad, and Javad Mohaghegh.

