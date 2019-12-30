Bright future awaiting Zanjan-Turkey economic cooperation: Experts

A group of Turkish entrepreneurs and economic activists from several Turkish provinces held talks with representatives of the state and private sectors to identify capacities and areas of mutual collaboration.

Addressing the meeting, director of the Entrepreneurs Association of Turkey said that promoting communications with neighboring and Muslim states is a priority of his country.

Despite sanctions against Iran, Turkey is seeking to boost ties with Iran, as it is after ways to enhance collaboration, Nihat Tanri Kolo said.

As for the establishment of special industrial towns for Turkish investors in Zanjan, he added that talks to that effect have been held between the two sides.

Head of Zanjan Forensic Department, as well as Head of World Association of Peace and Friendship Physicians in the province Hossein Babaei, hailed the existing opportunities for collaboration between the two countries, saying that Zanjan boasts of suitable capacity in the field of health tourism.

