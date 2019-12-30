Officials defend historic presence of Armenians in Iran: Lebanese Armenians leader

In a meeting with Iran's Cultural Attache in Lebanon Abbas Khameyar on Sunday, he added that due to the wisdom of the Iranian authorities as well as the wise attitudes of the Armenians living in the country, there has been no problem between them and the Iranian government.

Describing the Iranians as a united nation, he said, "I declared Iran's respect to my religion as well as the other faiths in the western tribunes."

Noting that dialogue is the only way for solving regional and global crises, he said that Armenians have played a crucial role in bringing Iran and Russia's views close to each other on the one hand and Iran and Vatican on the other.

Khameyar, for his part, referred to the depth of the Iranian government's ties with the Armenians and recalled Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei has called Armenians as an integral part of the Iranian community who have offered martyrs to their country.

8072**1424

