Kuwait respects Iran's sovereignty, territorial integrity

He made the statements in a meeting with Iran's Ambassador in Kuwait Mohammad Irani after an anti-Iran meeting was held in the country and its charge d'affaires was summoned to Iran's Foreign Ministry in Tehran.

During the meeting, both sides discussed bilateral relations as well as the meeting certain Kuwaiti political officials held with the representative of al-Ahwazieh terrorist group.

Jarallah reiterated that the stable policy of Kuwait government is based on respecting sovereignty of the governments and non-interference in their domestic affairs.

Following a meeting between representative of the terrorist group al-Ahwazieh and certain Kuwaiti officials to organize an anti-Iran meeting, Kuwaiti chargé d'affaires in Tehran was summoned on Saturday to the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Following holding Kuwaiti officials' talk with the terrorist group representative, Iran expressed its criticism over the move.

The “al-Ahwazieh” is the terrorist group which claimed responsibility for the deadly attack on a military parade in Ahvaz, Southwest of Iran, killing 26 and wounding 69 others on September 22, 2018.

The terrorists attacked the bystanders watching the annual Armed Forces' parades, marking the start of the Sacred Defense Week, commemorating Iranians' sacrifices during the 8 years of the Iraqi imposed war on Iran in 1980s, in disguise of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) and Basij (volunteer) forces, killing and wounding several people, including innocent women and children.

None of the officials participating in the military parades in Ahvaz city in Khuzestan province was injured in the attack.

