Dec 29, 2019, 5:34 PM
Iranian filmmaker selected as juror of Indian fest

Tehran, Dec 29, IRNA – Iranian filmmaker Hossein Nouri was chosen as a member of the jury panel for the 12th Jaipur International Film Festival in India.

The Iranian artist has previously written and directed the feature film 'My Arms Flew'.

Founded in 2009, the 12th edition of the festival is scheduled to be held on January 17-21, 2020.

