Iran's FM Zarif to depart for Russia this evening  

The Iranian top diplomat is to confer with the Russian officials on recent regional as well as international developments, Mousavi added.

Commenting on Zarif's possible visit to New York for partaking in the Security Council meeting, he stated that he has been invited to attend the extraordinary summit on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations.

Iranian Foreign Minister is keen on taking parting in the summit, he said adding if only his visa would be issued in due course and the relative requirements to be prepared.

He further noted that the meeting is an opportunity to discuss unilateralism and its repercussions on the international order.

The US government imposed sanctions on Iran's Foreign Minister on July 31, 2019.

