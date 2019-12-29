Iran's FM Zarif departs for Moscow  

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi had earlier on Sunday said that Zarif will meet with his Russian counterpart and other senior officials of the Russian Federation to discuss recent regional as well as international developments.

Commenting on Zarif's possible visit to New York for partaking in the Security Council meeting, Mousavi stated that he has been invited to attend the extraordinary summit on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations.

Iranian Foreign Minister is keen on taking parting in the summit, he said adding if only his visa would be issued in due course and the relative requirements to be prepared.

He further noted that the meeting is an opportunity to discuss unilateralism and its repercussions on the international order.

The US government imposed sanctions on Iran's Foreign Minister on July 31, 2019.

7129**1430

Follow us on Twitter@IrnaEnglish