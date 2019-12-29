Commander: All stages of trilateral drills successfully done

Speaking on the sidelines of the naval drills, Khanzadi told reporters that various stages of tactic exercises which have been planned for the first time by three major naval powers of the world, have been implemented successfully.

He also invited all regional countries to join this convergence and the regional coalition.

Iran believes that marine security is an issue that needs collective efforts, he noted.

Stressing the fact that a new chapter in developing cooperation between Iran, China, and Russia is being displayed at its highest level, Iranian commander said holding military drills means that good measures have been taken in political and economic fields.

He noted that the emergence of the major Asian powers is not only a separate movement but determines a clear path for the region and the world within the framework of a coalition and convergence.

Iran's friends and those who love the region are happy about this movement, he said.

He noted that the era of US flaunting in the region has passed and they should leave the region as soon as possible.

Earlier, President of the Talysh Diaspora of Russia, a member of the Russian Council on inter-ethnic relations Ismail Shabanov said that the military drills between Iran, Russia, and China which started in the Indian Ocean once again proved the formation of a multi-polar world.

He said that in fact the joint military drill was a response to the US and NATO's security challenges.

He went on to say that the US and the West are the root cause of instability in the Middle East and the military drills have been held for this reason.

Leaders of the three countries are aware of the fact that preserving peace and stability in the region depends on measures made by them.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish