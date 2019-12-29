Dec 29, 2019, 1:47 PM
Majlis speaker says US solely after Syria's oil

Tehran, Dec 29, IRNA – Iran's Majlis (Parliament) Speaker Ali Larijani says the United States is just looking for oil in Syria while the Syrian nation needs no guardians and believes it should adopt and approve their constitution without any foreign pressure.

It is scandalous that Washington is just after Syria's oil while it claims that it is a superpower, Larijani said in a meeting held in Tehran on Sunday with a number of Syrian tribal leaders.

In the meeting, Larijani highlighted the tribes' effective role in bringing about stability to Syria.

The crisis is over in Syria and now it is time to reconstruct the country, Larijani said, stressing that the Syrian tribal leaders generally known as Sheikhs have fortunately good understanding about the current situation in their country and are well aware of plots hatched by certain states against Syria.

He then appreciated the Syrian Army for playing key role in combating terrorists.

Further, he described the chain of Astana talks on Syria with the cooperation of three peace guarantors- Iran, Russia and Turkey- as very fruitful.

Regarding Iran's stance on Syria, the Majlis speaker said the Islamic Republic opposes any measure against Syria's territorial integrity and supports the neighboring nation to fight terrorism and reconstruct the country.

Criticizing Israelis' now-and-then attacks on Syrian bases, Larijani said the attacks are in line with their fury over Syrians' achievements.

 The Syrian tribal leaders, too, appreciated the Islamic Republic of Iran for standing by Syria in hard times and supporting the country to combat terrorism.

Syria has been suffering from unrest and terrorist acts since March 2011.  

