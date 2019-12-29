Official hails AEOI's achievements in quantum physics

Ali Asghar Zarean made the remarks in a meeting with Tehran university professors at National Center for Laser Science and Technology.

Ali Asghar Zarean said that the goal has been achieved without international; cooperation or scientific potential.

He referred to various capabilities of science and technology and laser in health and medical sectors, treatment of diseases such as prostate cancer and lithotripsy as the evidence to prove the importance of this scientific branch.

Quantum technology, safe communications, sensors, quantum imaging and quantum measurement are among achievements made by nuclear industry.

He noted that Iran has become self-sufficient in fiber, diode and disk fields and has taken major strides to upgrade power of lasers.

