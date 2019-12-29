Iran dismisses French meddling in legal proceedings about Iranian national

In reaction to France's summoning Iran's ambassador, Abbas Mousavi said that the request made by the French lacks legal basis.

Mousavi said that Fariba Adelkhah is an Iranian national and has been accused of espionage and is currently under arrest and that her lawyer knows the details of the charge brought against her by the court of justice.

Explaining the charge bought against another French national, he said that he has been accused of organizing illegal gatherings and complicity against national security of Iran,.

Mousavi said that he has been provided with consular access several times and his lawyers in informed of his accusations and has been in touch with French Judiciary.

He added that propaganda cannot stop the Iranian judiciary administering justice to do the job, especially the ones subject to security charges.

