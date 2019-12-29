Iran's Firouzja runner-up in world chess

Firouzja who had attended the world competitions under FIDE flag, received 10.5 points in rapid category and ranked second.

After defeating Azeri rival, the Iranian player ranked second.

Belgian chess player ranked first.

For the first time in the history of Iran's chess, Alireza Firouzja received the grand master title and is among 30 top players in the world.

Meanwhile, Sara Sadat Khadem al-Sharieh received two silver medals in rapid and blitz categories.

