Kuwaiti MP slams Government for hosting anti-Iran meeting

In his message, Abul criticized Kuwaiti parliament speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanim for hosting a separatist anti-Iran group.

He added that hosting a so-called liberation of Ahvaz group and appreciating them is in vain and politically dangerous.

Taking such measure will not be to Kuwait's benefit, Abdul said, adding that official support of an armed group which is against a neighboring country is not acceptable.

Earlier on Saturday, Kuwaiti chargé d'affaires in Tehran was summoned to the Iranian Foreign Ministry in the wake of hosting an anti-Iran seminar in Kuwait.

Iran protested to the Kuwaiti Government over meeting of the Kuwaiti officials with a member of a terrorist group in the country.

Iranian Foreign Ministry condemned the act, saying that such intervention in Iran's internal affairs contradicts the good neighborly relations.

The Foreign Ministry further added that the act runs counter to the principle of respect to Iranian territorial integrity and national sovereignty.

