FM spox blasts media hypes over arrest of Australian citizen

Gilbert was arrested on charges of violating Iran's national security, and a court with competent jurisdiction has issued a verdict complying with all relevant regulations, Mousavi said.

Experiences show that Iran will not heed the propaganda campaign and that the Australian citizen like any other convict will serve her prison term enjoying all legal rights, he noted.

He recalled mistreatment of Iranian female citizen Negar Ghods Kani by the Australian government, saying that the public opinion will never forget violation of human rights of the Iranian female citizen detained by the Australian authorities without a charge of wrongdoing.

She delivered her baby in prison and they separated her baby from the mother, did not accept house arrest instead of jail and finally the Australian authorities had decided to extradite her to US in outright violation of the International Customary Law and the consular law, he added.

Earlier, when Mousavi announced that Ghods Kani had been released, he made clear that the Foreign Ministry will thwart injustice against innocent Iranian nationals in foreign countries.

Meanwhile, the US rejected Iran's proposal to hold negotiations on humanitarian ground.

During the period, Foreign Ministry and Iran's Embassy to Australia rendered consular support to the innocent Iranian citizen, he added.

The attempt made by the Australian government to extradite Ghods Kani to the US which contravenes the International Law was protested by Iran.

"The ruling issued by the US court clearly indicated that allegations against her are baseless and illegal and the court issued a verdict equal to the period of detention to cover up US prosecutor's legal fault to persecute an innocent person," Mousavi noted.

