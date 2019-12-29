Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Dec 29

** IRAN DAILY

- Germany calls for European firewall against US sanctions

German politicians have called on Europe to adopt protective measures against US sanctions after Washington managed to halt completion of a new submarine gas pipeline linking Russia directly to Germany.

- Official: South Koreans keen on resuming trade cooperation with Iran

South Koreans are enthusiastically interested in trade cooperation with Iran and resuming goods and monetary transactions with the Islamic Republic, said the secretary general of Iran and South Korea Chamber of Commerce.

- US mass killings hit new high in 2019, most were shootings

The first one occurred 19 days into the New Year when a man used an ax to kill four family members including his infant daughter. Five months later, 12 people were killed in a workplace shooting in Virginia.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Regions needs no ‘illegitimate’ foreign presence for security

The chief of staff of the Iranian Army says joint naval drills among Iran, China and Russia can boost regional convergence and are indicative of the trio’s determination to ensure security in the region without the help of any foreign powers.

- Syrian army wards off terrorist attacks near Hama

Syrian army troops have engaged in fierce clashes with the terrorist groups in the surrounding areas of Hama military airport in northern Hama.

- Iranian wrestlers bag 7 medals at World Junior Championships in Russia

Junior freestyle wrestlers of team Iran brought home three gold, one silver and three bronze medals from Christmas World Junior Wrestling Championships in Russia.

**TEHRAN TIMES

- Persian bookstores to receive “Letters from Ludwig Wittgenstein”

Austrian architect Paul Engelmann’s book “Letters from Ludwig Wittgenstein with a Memoir” has recently been translated into Persian.

- Jahanbakhsh scores his first ever goal for Brighton

Alireza Jahanbakhsh broke down in tears as he scored his first Premier League goal to help Brighton move five points clear of the drop zone with a crucial victory over fellow strugglers Bournemouth.

- World lives in post-West era, Iran says

The entire world lives in the post-West era, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman wrote on his official Twitter account on Friday, noting that the Western powers’ domination and supremacy have come to an end.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish