Abbas Mousavi told IRNA late on Saturday that special meeting on 'Charter' goals will be held in New York on the 75th founding anniversary of the United Nations in New York in January 2020.

The meeting is an opportunity to discuss unilateralism and its repercussions on the international order, Mousavi said.

The US government imposed sanctions on Iran's Foreign Minister on July 31.

8072**2050

