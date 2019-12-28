30 percent rise in number of foreign media applying for FIFF

Foreign media including Russia's Sputnik, Iraq's Al-Araqiah, Qatar's Al-Arabiya, Qatar's Al-Jazeera, Lebanon's Al-Ahd and Al-Menar, Australian ABC News, Turkey's Anadolu Agency, German DPA, Russia Today, Financial Times, France 24, AFP, Italian ANSA have submitted application for attending the high-profile event.

FIFF is Iran's annual film festival, held every February in Tehran, Iran. The festival, started in 1982, is under the supervision of the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance in Iran. It takes place every year on the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

