Mousavi also sympathized with the families of the victims.

Over 100 people, including 17 policemen, four foreign nationals and dozens of students walking past the scene, have been killed after a massive car bomb exploded at a security checkpoint in Mogadishu.

The wounded people have been hospitalized and efforts are underway to identify the dead bodies lined up in open space.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish