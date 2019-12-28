Official terms Afghanistan as main destination for North Khorasan exports

Speaking to reporters, Saeed Pur Abadi said some 245,400 tons of products worth $74m have been exported to Afghanistan in nine months in the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 21).

He added that India and China with 18% and 8% have the most shares after Afghanistan.

He went on to say that the figure experienced 7.7% growth compared with the corresponding period last year.

He said petrochemical, plastic, steel, food, agriculture and construction materials were among products exported from North Khorasan Province.

Despite problems caused by sanctions, there are eight destinations for exchanging trade, Pur Abadi said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he called for taking advantage of Eurasia market including Russia, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan and Belarus.

He also stressed the importance of paying attention to Afghanistan, Turkey, Iraq and Turkmenistan markets.

Pur Abadi said that North Khorasan tries to sign more MoU's with Russia to further increase exports to the country.

