Russia: Trilateral drills with Iran a good indication of empowered multi-polar world

Speaking to IRNA, Ismail Shabanov said the trilateral drills show that the international system no longer belief in mono-polar system dictated by the US.

He said in fact the joint military drill was a response to US and NATO's security challenge.

He went on to say that US and the West are the root cause of instability in the Middle East and the military drills have been held for this reason.

Leaders of three countries are aware of the fact that preserving peace and stability in the region depends on measures made by them.

He reiterated that Iran, Russia and China are three key powers in the region.

Holding the military drills is the start of security and military cooperation and is important for the future of the region and the world against tensions created by terrorism and NATO.

Stressing the importance of holding such drills, he said maintaining cooperation between military systems of Russia, Iran and China for preserving stability in the world is of prime importance.

Ealier, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message once again expressed Iran's readiness for restoring security to the Persian Gulf.

"Iran has long stated its readiness to work w/our neighbors to secure Persian Gulf," Zarif tweeted on Friday.

"#HOPE-Hormuz Peace Endeavor-is on table right now. Our joint military drills in Oman Sea/Indian Ocean w/ our Russian & Chinese partners make clear our broader commitment to secure vital waterways," he added.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced Hormuz Peace Endeavor at the 74th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in September in a bid to bring back peace and security to the strategic region.

After that, the Iranian government has sent letters to the southern Arab states in the Persian Gulf to seize the opportunity to reduce tensions with Iran and provide free maritime navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

The HOPE Coalition is an answer to the US move to create a global coalition to escort oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.

The presence of the US and its allies in the Middle East is the root cause of tensions, he said.

