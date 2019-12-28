Oman eager to import from Iran instead of Lebanon, Syria

Referring to agreements in maritime and shipping transportation, Mohammad Ali Asl Saeedipour said reducing ports and customs tariffs to increase trade exchange volume is on the agenda.

He referred to promoting shipping companies' cooperation on transporting goods between Iran, Oman and third countries, facilitating cargo and passenger ships movements in ports, agreements on technical cooperation, including rescue, protecting the maritime environment, training courses, maritime security, exchanging information and experiences as main issues mentioned in the agreement.

He noted that one of the main objectives is to transfer the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) products and to become a transit corridor in the region.

Oman has welcomed importing Iranian products like fruit, meat, saffron, and pistachio.

Referring to sea as one of the suitable paths for exchanging goods between Iran and Oman, he said decisions have been made to facilitate the customs procedure and tariffs, decreasing bureaucracy procedure and issues related to standardization.

Stressing the cultural commonalities between Iran and Oman, he said launching the passenger shipping line between Iran and Oman depends on Passengers' demand.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Saeedipour vowed increasing ports and maritime activities between Hormuzgan and Masandan.

