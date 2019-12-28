Iran's joint maritime drill with Russia, China to be continued: Senior military official

Sayyari made the remarks in a press conference on Saturday.

"The maneuver is to demonstrate Iran's military's capability and authority both in the region and in the world," he said.

Deputy Commander of Iran's Army for coordination continued: Safety of rescuing damaged ships, exchanging one-on-one and approaching tactics and strengthening international relations are important goals of the exercise.

The Islamic Republic of Iran, Russia and China started on Friday (yesterday) their joint military maneuver in the Indian Ocean and Gulf of Oman.

About a month ago, Iran's Navy Commander Rear-Admiral Hossein Khanzadi had declared that several other maneuvers will be carried out after this one which are all considered as exercise for the upcoming Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) conference in late February to boost convergence among naval forces in order to settle security in the north Indian Ocean with the help of all regional forces.

