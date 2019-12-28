Iran's minister hails progress in defense field

Speaking in an inauguration ceremony in Varamin, Hatami called for taking advantage of the mentioned pattern in the economic field.

Referring to the important role of the Iranian government, the Islamic system and the armed forces in providing national security, he said investment and economic growth require establishing security in the country.

He also expressed happiness over using a large number of experts, scientists and researchers in the Iranian Defense Ministry.

Iran has been under the strictest sanctions, especially in defense and military fields, since the beginning of the Islamic Revolution and has transformed ideas to products and defense achievements.

He also referred to economic war and maximum pressure as the last attempts made by the Global Arrogance against oppressed Iranians

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish