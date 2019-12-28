Tehran, Beijing to work together to remove problems: Chinese diplomat

Liu Zhentang told IRNA that the two countries advocate peace, security, and prosperity of their own people and the people of the world.

Criticizing US unilateralism, Liu said that Iran has done a great deal for the human civilization and has always had good ties with China.

Under Tang Dynasty (618 – 907), China has had great relations with China, which have been kept so far, he said.

Liu, who has been an ambassador in Iran, Lebanon, Jordan, Syria, and Egypt, said that Iranian and Chinese civilizations have interacted each others. Thousands of ancient coins have been found in China, 90% of which belong to Iran's Sassanian Dynasty (224 to 651) which shows that the two countries have had a lot of trade through the Silk Road.

Liu said that the Iranology is the golden key to further relations between the people of other countries with Iranians.

Referring to the developments of Iran after the 1979 Islamic Revolution, he said that "independence", "self-esteem," "self-confidence," and "perseverance, kindness and generosity" are the characteristics of Iran.

