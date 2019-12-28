Iran Education Min. congratulates Christian colleagues, students on Christmas

In his message, Haji Mirzaie urged the Christian teachers to pave the way for increasing the knowledge of students by being more aware of Jesus Christ's teachings.

Earlier, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei in a message advised followers of the Jesus Christ together with Muslims to adhere to righteousness.

"The honor #Muslims attribute to #JesusChrist (pbuh) is no less than his position and merit in the eyes of the Christian believers in Christianity," Supreme Leader wrote in his Twitter account.

"The guidance of #Jesus, the son of #Mary (peace be upon our Prophet and her) is guidance towards worshiping #God and confronting the Pharaohs and tyrants," he said.

"Following #JesusChrist requires adherence to righteousness and abhorrence of anti-righteous powers, and it is hoped that #Christians and #Muslims in every part of the world will adhere to this great lesson from Jesus (pbuh) in their lives and deeds," he reiterated.

Christians celebrate the birth of Holy prophet Jesus Christ (PBUH) on December 26.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish