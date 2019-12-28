Iranian girl tennis player becomes champion in Central Asia

Speaking to IRNA, head of Mahabad table tennis committee Keyvan Rahmani said Central Asia competitions were held with the attendance of 35 players from Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

He added that Mobina Sobhanikhah stood on the second place.

Uzbekistan player ranked third, he noted.

Rahmani said that Rahimi with 4,350 points is ranking top among Iranian female teenagers.

Iranian male and female players received seven quotas for the Asian competitions.

