Iranian junior wrestlers win 7 medals in Russia

Tehran, Dec 28, IRNA – Iran's junior freestyle wrestling team snatched three gold, one silver and three bronze medals in Russia's Christmas Championships.

Russia Christmas World Junior Wrestling Competitions was held in Moscow on December 26-27.

At the end, Ebrahim Khawri in the category of 45 kilogram, Ali Arab-Firouzjani in 48 kilogram and Hossein Azizi in 110 kilogram bagged gold medals while Hossein Asghari in 92 kilograms won silver medal.

Ali Qolizadegan, Hassan Esmaeilnejad, Amir Ali Sabouteh bagged bronze medals in the categories of 55 kilogram, 65 kilogram and 80 kilogram, respectively.

