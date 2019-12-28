Iranian junior wrestlers win 7 medals in Russia

Russia Christmas World Junior Wrestling Competitions was held in Moscow on December 26-27.

At the end, Ebrahim Khawri in the category of 45 kilogram, Ali Arab-Firouzjani in 48 kilogram and Hossein Azizi in 110 kilogram bagged gold medals while Hossein Asghari in 92 kilograms won silver medal.

Ali Qolizadegan, Hassan Esmaeilnejad, Amir Ali Sabouteh bagged bronze medals in the categories of 55 kilogram, 65 kilogram and 80 kilogram, respectively.

