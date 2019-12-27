Iranian, and Iraqi universities sign MoU

Head of the Iranian Persian Gulf University Majid Mosleh said on Friday that the memorandum of understanding has been signed with the aim of expanding cooperation on topics of interest, particularly university student exchange, postgraduate student exchange opportunities, and scientific-cultural exchanges.

He further stated that the Persian Gulf University also signed another MoU with Ferdowsi University of Mashad in order to develop bilateral cooperation and cooperation.

According to the agreement, the university is working together on education, research, technology, innovation and entrepreneurship.

Persian Gulf University is a university in Bushehr Province of Iran. Established in 1991 as Bushehr University, the university has 7 schools, offering 24 bachelor's degrees, and 33 master's degrees and 3 PhD degrees.

