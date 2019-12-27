Iran condoles over Almaty plane crash

A plane carrying almost 100 people crashed near Almaty airport, in Kazakhstan, killing at least 15 people.

On Friday morning Almaty airport said there were survivors and emergency workers were on site. Footage from the scene of the accident appeared to show the Fokker 100 plane had collided with a building.

The plane, flight number Z92100, was carrying 95 passengers and five crew. Emergency services combed through the rubble in the immediate aftermath of the crash.

The crash site in Almerek village – just beyond the end of the runway – was cordoned off.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi expressed his condolences to the government and the people of Kazakhstan, expressing regret over the crash of a passenger plane in Kazakhstan that killed and injured many Kazakh citizens.

He expressed sympathy for the survivors and wished those injured to recover soon.

