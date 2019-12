According to the Seismological Center of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University, this earthquake occurred at 05:23:11 a.m local time (01:53 GMT) at the depth of 10 kilometers underground.

No report has been so far released on the possible casualties or damages.

Iran sits on major faultlines and is prone to near-daily earthquakes.

Dashtestan is a county in Bushehr Province in Iran. The capital of the county is Borazjan.

