Two faculty members of Yazd University among world top 1 percent scientists

According to Essential Science Indicators (ESI) and Web of science (W.O.S), Ali Mostafaei and Mohammad Mazloum-Ardakani managed to achieve requirements needed for inclusion in the list of top researchers.

Each year, ESI announces latest ranking of the world's top universities from among the world's most-cited universities.

It surveys more than 11,000 journals from around the world to rank authors, institutions, countries, and journals in 22 broad fields based on publication and citation performance. Data covers a rolling 10-year period and includes bi-monthly updates to rankings and citation counts.

Institutes, universities and research centers can be placed among the world's top one percent researchers, which indicates value and quality of the scientific findings and productions.

The criteria for selecting top researchers is the number citations made to their works. Therefore, researchers managed to attain higher international credit are placed among the one percent and 20 percent top international researchers.

Currently, some 14,000 students are studying in 100 courses of study in University of Yazd.

