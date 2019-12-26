Iran's Navy chief: US has no courage to attack Iran

He made the remarks in his speech to the army personnel in Mashad.

He said that the Americans are well-known as aggressors with records of aggression on several states and they have killed 800,000 native people in their civil war.

Khanzadi said that the United States is the only country in the world which has used nuclear weapon, encouraged the Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein to invade Iran, created ISIS terrorist group to cause bloodbath and never hesitates to ignite conflict across the world.

The enemy never dares to attack Iran thanks to combat readiness of the Iranian forces at sea and on the ground, he said.

During eight years of sacred defense with Iraq, many countries backed Saddam Hussein, but, in the end it was Iran that won the battle and that the role of the Iranian Navy was very significant, the commander said.

He said that the enemy is now exerting economic pressure to break our unity, but to no avail.

