Leader calls for promoting culture of martyrdom

The Supreme Leader made the remarks in a meeting with members of the headquarters in charge of commemoration of Martyrs of Hormuzgan province.

Ayatollah Khamenei paid tribute to martyrs of Hormuzgan province, saying that the province has many prominent figures who served the goals of the Islamic Revolution.

The Leader cautioned the officials against propaganda of the counterrevolutionaries to forget the culture of martyrdom, saying that the Islamic Republic of Iran is proud of the martyrs and their devotion to the country.

The Leader said that he was aware of the economic difficulties of the people living in the province and hoped that with the plans adopted by the government would ease the hardship.

The Leader drew attention of the youth to the moral values and advised them to promote their spiritual power to overcome the earthly difficulties.

