Iran exports over $32b worth of goods in 9 months

Hossein Modarres-Khiabani told a meeting of working group for promoting Southern Khorasan province's exports that removing obstacles in the way of exporters is a priority of the government.

Although the government is not able to provide producers with proper incentives due to sanctions, the exporters' least expectation is that no obstacle be created in their way.

He further noted that efforts are underway to diverse target markets as well as the items exported from the country.

Sanctions against Iran have adversely affected the country's currency earnings and it has heavily focused on non-oil resources to do away with them.

South Khorasan province with about 331 kilometers of shared borders with Afghanistan and due to being located on Silk Road has always been considered as one of the important parts for merchandise exchanging.

