Azeri official calls regional cooperation in fighting extremism positive

Talking to IRNA, he added that promoting collaboration and joint efforts to fight the negative phenomenon can yield effective results.

The official voiced his country's interest in expanding cooperation with regional states in fighting extremism, saying that promoting regional cooperation for establishing peace and security and stopping activities of the extremist groups are in line with regional countries' interests and this is at the center of Azerbaijan president's attention.

Asked about Azerbaijan government's measures in fighting religious extremism, he said that State Committee on Religious Associations of the Republic of Azerbaijan along with the other relevant institutes has taken measure to promote religious teachings and eliminate financial basis of extremism.

