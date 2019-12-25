Iran to develop border diplomacy with neighbors

Referring to border interactions between Iran and neighboring states, Rezaee said developing border diplomacy has been one of the most successful measures taken in line with improving border conditions.

Developing these relations will both decrease border expenses and increase border guard efficiency.

He stressed that holding joint Nowruz holiday ceremony with neighboring countries indicates deep cultural roots, peace and friendship between Iranians and neighbors.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to upcoming joint military drills between Iran and Pakistan, saying some of the Iranian border guards who were arrested by Jaish ul-Adl terrorists have been released and we are following up the case for others.

Iran shares over 6,000 km land borders with Afghanistan, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, Turkey, Armenia, Azerbaijan and Iraq and 2,700 km sea border in the Caspian Sea, Persian Gulf and Sea of Oman.

