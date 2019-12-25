Iran congratulates successful parliamentary election in Uzbekistan

In his message, Mousavi felicitated Uzbek government and people.
Tehran, Dec 25, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi on Wednesday congratulated successful conduct of parliamentary election in Uzbekistan.
In his message, Mousavi felicitated Uzbek government and people.
According to Uzbekistan's central election commission, the liberal democrat party could receive 43 seats out of 128 seats.
