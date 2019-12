Iranian team defeated Chinese rival and ranked first.

In the 8th round, it overpowered Hong Kong.

For the first time in the history of Iran's chess, Alireza Firouzja received the grand master title and is among 30 top players in the world.

Meanwhile, Sara Sadat Khadem al-Sharieh received two silver medals in rapid and blitz categories.

