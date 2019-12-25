Millions of Pakistanis left country for better job opportunities in recent decades

The report reveals that 11,052,663 workers registered for overseas employment with the bureau between 1971 and November 2019.

Of the 11 m that left Pakistan, 4.2 m were laborers, the report said. Behind laborers is the category of 'drivers', which accounts for 1.3 m leaving the country since 1971, while the 2019 figure alone stands at 161,226.

Of the 11 m manpower exports, 4.7 m has been categorized as 'skilled' and 4.6 m as 'unskilled'. Around 220,000 fall in the category of the 'highly qualified'.

The ratio of manpower exports has once again risen sharply over the past year, with 563,018 Pakistanis leaving Pakistan in that period, according to the statistics.

Saudi Arabia has been the most popular destination among Pakistani workers seeking employment opportunities. The report says 5.4 m Pakistanis registered as employees in the country since 1971.

United Arab Emirates is the second on the list, having given employment opportunities to 3.8 m Pakistanis, while Oman with 793,454 stands third.

However, the percentage of remittances sent by USA and UK-based Pakistanis has been on the rise in the last few years, while monetary repatriation by Middle East-based Pakistanis is declining.

