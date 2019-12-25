Zoroaster's Birthday to be observed formally in Iran

Secretary of the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution Saeed-Reza Ameli said that Zoroaster's Birthday will be formally observed in Iran in the context of a plan to commemorate 10 new occasions.

Ameli said that Iran is the cradle of Zoroastrianism. Zoroaster was born a long time ago, but the exact time is a matter of historical dispute. The dates mentioned in history books range from several millennia to several centuries BC.

Despite all the uncertainties, according to the Zoroastrian community of Iran, Zoroaster was born on Farvardin 6 (March 26 or 25), 1768 BC and passed away on Dey 5 (December 26 or 25), 1691 BC at the age of 77, he said.

According to the last survey of the statistics organization of Iran, more than 23,000 Zoroastrian live in Iran. Zoroastrians are well supported by the Iranian constitution and government and can have official positions. Sepanta Niknam is a prominent member of City Council of Yazd, central Iran.

Another new occasion is the day assassination of Lieutenant-General Mohammad-Vali Gharani by terrorist group of Forqan.

Ameli also said that Tir 7 June 27-28, 1987 is to be named as Chemical Bombardment of Sardsht, West Azarbaijan, northwestern Iran. During the Iraqi invasion of Iran (1980-88), Sardasht, which is far from the Iraqi border, was attacked with chemical weapons by Saddam Hussein.

Some of the other national occasions added to the calendar are Day of Architecture and Day of Commemorating Sohrevard.

Shahabeddin Yahya ibn Habash Sohravardi, or briefly Sohrevardi, (1154-1191) was a Iranian philosopher and founder of the Iranian school of Illuminationism, an important school of Islamic philosophy.

