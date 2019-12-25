Spiritual leader of the Gonabadi Dervishes buried in hometown

Beydokht is a city in the central district of Gonabad County, Razavi Khorasan Province, Iran. Bidokht is located 270 kilometres south of Mashhad.

Tabandeh, 92, was admitted to Mehr Hospital in Tehran on Thursday due to critical health conditions and physical weakness.

Tabandeh, also known by the title “Majzoub Ali Shah”, was the spiritual leader or Qutb of the Ni'matullahi (Sultan Ali Shahi) Gonabadi in Iran, which is the largest Sufi sect in Iran.

He was born in 1927 in Beydokht of Gonabad, Khorasan Razavi province.

He finished his BA in law at the University of Tehran in 1948 and moved to Franc where he received his Ph.D. in law in Paris.

After the victory of Iran’s revolution in 1979, he became deputy minister of culture and Islamic guidance, deputy justice minister and director of Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization when Mahdi Bazargan was the prime minister of the then interim government.

He had willed to be buried in his hometown, Beydokht.

6125**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish