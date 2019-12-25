Vaezi warns against blow to economy of not joining FATF

Being blacklisted by FATF is regarded as a big blow to Iran's economy and people should be informed of different aspects of it, Vaezi wrote in his Twitter account on Wednesday.

He urged all officials and economic activists to elaborate its consequences for people.

Earlier on Wednesday, a number of Iranian lawmakers on Wednesday appealed to the Supreme Leader to assign the Expediency Council to approve four bills about FATF.

Approval of the bills about FATF has been a subject to partisan conflict in Iran, the radicals working in the Guardian Council rejected FATF to become law after the parliament had passed.

Constitutionally, every bill passed by the parliament must be approved by the Guardian Council to take effect as a law.

The bills about FATF were referred to the Expediency Council for arbitration as per a Constitutional mandate.

The Expediency Council which has a radical majority refuses to adopt FATF, because of partisan goals as well. They deem President Hassan Rouhani as moderate and do not like to work in harmony with the moderate Government.

Referring to the unjust US anti-Iran sanctions which have caused economic problems and created obstacles to financial transactions with outside world, the parliamentarians called for providing law for joining FATF bills including Combating the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) and Palermo Convention.

