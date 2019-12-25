Dec 25, 2019, 12:06 PM
Iran, Russia, China to launch joint military drill

Tehran, Dec 25, IRNA – Iran, Russia and Japan will hold a maneuver in the Indian Ocean and Gulf of Oman, spokesman of the Iranian Armed Forces said on Wednesday.

Brigadier-General Abolfazl Shekarchi said in a press conference that the joint four-day drill will start Friday.

